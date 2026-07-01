Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

TVK holds first meeting with alliance partners ahead of bypolls, local body elections

Wed, 01 July 2026
Share:
21:33
image
The ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on Wednesday held its first meeting with alliance partners -- the Congress, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi  and the Indian Union Muslim League -- which are part of the coalition government, to discuss the upcoming by-elections and local body polls.

The meeting, chaired by TVK founder and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, was attended by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president and MP B Manickam Tagore, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Vaiko, IUML president K M Mohideen, and senior TVK party functionaries and ministers.

However, leaders of the Left parties skipped the meeting, citing that they were providing only outside support to the government.

Sources said the meeting, which lasted about an hour, discussed providing a stable government and completing the five-year tenure with the alliance partners.

Soon after the meeting, State Minister for Energy Resources & Law C T R Nirmal Kumar said the meeting had unanimously accepted the plan to provide an apt name for the TVK alliance.

"The CM will discuss with the leaders of alliance partners and will announce it soon," he said.

Echoing Nirmal Kumar's views, Congress senior leader and MP S Jothimani said, "Since TVK and its partners have the same ideology, especially concerning secularism, the alliance is very strong. TVK also listened to all our ideas during the meeting."

TVK sources said a coordinator was expected to be appointed for the alliance very soon.

Bypolls to seven Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu are necessitated due to the resignation of Vijay from Tiruchirapalli East after he won from Perambur, besides six All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam legislators quitting as MLAs.

Dates have not been announced for the by-elections and local body polls yet. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Militants torch houses in Manipur near Myanmar border
LIVE! Militants torch houses in Manipur near Myanmar border

England vs India 1st T20 Updates: Samson out for 1; India lose early wicket
England vs India 1st T20 Updates: Samson out for 1; India lose early wicket

FIFA World Cup: DR Congo Stun England with Early Lead
FIFA World Cup: DR Congo Stun England with Early Lead

Former champions and pre-match favourites England were rocked early in their FIFA World Cup last-32 clash in Atlanta on Wednesday as the Democratic Republic of Congo struck a stunning opening blow inside seven minutes to seize a shock lead.

Iran invites Kharge, Cong leaders to Khamenei's funeral
Iran invites Kharge, Cong leaders to Khamenei's funeral

Iran has extended an invitation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other party leaders, including Salman Khurshid and Pawan Khera, to attend the burial ceremonies of its late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The...

Ayodhya donation scam: Security agency cites SBI request
Ayodhya donation scam: Security agency cites SBI request

A private security agency has denied involvement in the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The agency stated it only recruited personnel for housekeeping at an SBI branch at the bank's request, disclaiming...