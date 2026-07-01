TVK holds first meeting with alliance partners ahead of bypolls, local body elections

21:33

The ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on Wednesday held its first meeting with alliance partners -- the Congress, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Indian Union Muslim League -- which are part of the coalition government, to discuss the upcoming by-elections and local body polls.



The meeting, chaired by TVK founder and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, was attended by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president and MP B Manickam Tagore, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Vaiko, IUML president K M Mohideen, and senior TVK party functionaries and ministers.



However, leaders of the Left parties skipped the meeting, citing that they were providing only outside support to the government.



Sources said the meeting, which lasted about an hour, discussed providing a stable government and completing the five-year tenure with the alliance partners.



Soon after the meeting, State Minister for Energy Resources & Law C T R Nirmal Kumar said the meeting had unanimously accepted the plan to provide an apt name for the TVK alliance.



"The CM will discuss with the leaders of alliance partners and will announce it soon," he said.



Echoing Nirmal Kumar's views, Congress senior leader and MP S Jothimani said, "Since TVK and its partners have the same ideology, especially concerning secularism, the alliance is very strong. TVK also listened to all our ideas during the meeting."



TVK sources said a coordinator was expected to be appointed for the alliance very soon.



Bypolls to seven Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu are necessitated due to the resignation of Vijay from Tiruchirapalli East after he won from Perambur, besides six All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam legislators quitting as MLAs.



Dates have not been announced for the by-elections and local body polls yet. -- PTI