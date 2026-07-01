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Trump just chose peace over all-out war with Iran

Wed, 01 July 2026
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US President Donald Trump has contemplated the resumption of extensive military strikes against Iran in recent days but has opted, for the time being, to persist with diplomatic negotiations, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing US officials acquainted with the deliberations.

According to the report, Trump conducted several discussions with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine regarding whether the United States should walk away from nuclear talks with Tehran and pivot back to full-scale military action.

The high-level talks reportedly centred on whether Washington ought to "finish the job" by initiating a fresh wave of offensives against Iran.

However, officials indicated that Trump believes launching renewed military operations at this juncture could potentially disrupt the ongoing negotiations and diminish the prospects of clinching a definitive agreement to dismantle Iran's nuclear programme.

The report further noted that Trump has informed aides of his willingness to allow the negotiations to extend beyond the looming August 18 deadline set for achieving a nuclear pact, thereby granting diplomacy additional time despite the sluggish momentum of the talks.

While discarding a wider military campaign for the present moment, the US President is said to endorse limited retaliatory strikes should Tehran breach the current understanding established between the two nations. This positioning comes on the heels of a recent volley of attacks that briefly jeopardised a fragile ceasefire brokered earlier this month.

"They're agreeing to everything that I want, and they have to," Trump told reporters last week. "Otherwise, we just go back and do what we have to do."

US Vice President JD Vance mirrored this firm stance during an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, stating that the administration would press ahead with negotiations but maintained "a lot of optionality" if diplomatic tracks ultimately collapsed. -- ANI

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