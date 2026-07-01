Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

SIT probing Ram Mandir graft gets 15-day extension

Wed, 01 July 2026
Share:
13:51
image
The Uttar Pradesh government has given a 15-day extension to the Special Investigation Team probing allegations of embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, officials said on Wednesday.

The tenure of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been extended to probe the matter deeply and widen the scope of the probe, they said.

The three-member SIT was constituted on June 13 to probe the allegations and was initially given 15 days to probe the allegations.

Following the submission of the preliminary SIT report on June 23, an FIR was registered on June 25 and eight accused -- Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav -- were arrested.

The SIT comprises Vijay Vishwas Pant, IAS, Divisional Commissioner, Lucknow; Kiran S, IPS, Inspector General of Police; and Neel Ratan, Special Secretary, Finance Department. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Greed has grown so much: Raut slams Ahir for betrayal
LIVE! Greed has grown so much: Raut slams Ahir for betrayal

Siya kept fiancé Ketan's phone with her after his murder
Siya kept fiancé Ketan's phone with her after his murder

Pune police are investigating whether Siya Goyal, fiancee of allegedly murdered realtor Ketan Agarwal, deleted or tampered with evidence on his mobile phone while it was in her possession after his death.

B'luru IT firm creche staff shut kids in washing machine
B'luru IT firm creche staff shut kids in washing machine

An FIR has been registered against five women employees of a daycare centre in Bengaluru's Brookefield for allegedly physically abusing toddlers. The abuse, captured in videos shared via WhatsApp, includes threatening children, putting...

US de-lists 4 Indian companies sanctioned over Russia links
US de-lists 4 Indian companies sanctioned over Russia links

The United States has removed four Indian companies from its sanctions list, which had been accused of supplying advanced technology and equipment to Russia's military-industrial complex. The de-listed firms include RRG Engineering...

Wait for a year, Ram temple thieves will get cancer: BJP MLA
Wait for a year, Ram temple thieves will get cancer: BJP MLA

A BJP MLA from Unnao, Anil Singh, has sparked controversy after a video showed him stating that those who embezzled donations from the Ram temple in Ayodhya would suffer from cancer and die painfully. His remarks come amidst a political...