Samajwadi Party takes up crowd-funding, launches QR code

17:32
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav
The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday launched 'PDA Swabhiman Sahyog Abhiyan' through which anyone can contribute Rs 20 by scanning a QR code.
The campaign aims to collect funds from workers and involve them in party affairs.
This is not a mere fund-collecting campaign but an attempt to unite PDA (picchde, Dalits and Alpsankhyak) with the party, a senior party leader said.
"Under the campaign, anyone can contribute a minimum of Rs 20 by scanning a QR code," they said.
The party assured that the money collected will be utilised in party affairs, and the entire process will be transparent.