Samajwadi Party takes up crowd-funding, launches QR code

17:32

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday launched 'PDA Swabhiman Sahyog Abhiyan' through which anyone can contribute Rs 20 by scanning a QR code.



The campaign aims to collect funds from workers and involve them in party affairs.



This is not a mere fund-collecting campaign but an attempt to unite PDA (picchde, Dalits and Alpsankhyak) with the party, a senior party leader said.



"Under the campaign, anyone can contribute a minimum of Rs 20 by scanning a QR code," they said.



The party assured that the money collected will be utilised in party affairs, and the entire process will be transparent.