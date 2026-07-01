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Samajwadi Party takes up crowd-funding, launches QR code

Wed, 01 July 2026
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17:32
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav
The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday launched 'PDA Swabhiman Sahyog Abhiyan' through which anyone can contribute Rs 20 by scanning a QR code.

The campaign aims to collect funds from workers and involve them in party affairs.

This is not a mere fund-collecting campaign but an attempt to unite PDA (picchde, Dalits and Alpsankhyak) with the party, a senior party leader said.

"Under the campaign, anyone can contribute a minimum of Rs 20 by scanning a QR code," they said.

The party assured that the money collected will be utilised in party affairs, and the entire process will be transparent.

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