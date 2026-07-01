Rupee falls 60 paise to close at 95.16 against US dollar

21:45

The rupee depreciated 60 paise to close at 95.16 against the US dollar on Wednesday, as a strengthening dollar index weighed on emerging market currencies.



Forex traders said the USD/INR pair witnessed significant pressure due to the strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market, persistent capital outflows, and broader Asian currency weakness.



Moreover, market sentiment turned highly cautious, following the breach of the psychological level of 95.00.



At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.67 against the American currency and traded in a range of 94.60-95.29 during the session.



The rupee finally closed at 95.16, registering a decline of 60 paise from its previous close.