Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Rupee falls 60 paise to close at 95.16 against US dollar

Wed, 01 July 2026
Share:
21:45
image
The rupee depreciated 60 paise to close at 95.16 against the US dollar on Wednesday, as a strengthening dollar index weighed on emerging market currencies.

Forex traders said the USD/INR pair witnessed significant pressure due to the strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market, persistent capital outflows, and broader Asian currency weakness.

Moreover, market sentiment turned highly cautious, following the breach of the psychological level of 95.00.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.67 against the American currency and traded in a range of 94.60-95.29 during the session.

The rupee finally closed at 95.16, registering a decline of 60 paise from its previous close.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Militants torch houses in Manipur near Myanmar border
LIVE! Militants torch houses in Manipur near Myanmar border

England vs India 1st T20 Updates: Samson out for 1; India lose early wicket
England vs India 1st T20 Updates: Samson out for 1; India lose early wicket

FIFA World Cup: DR Congo Stun England with Early Lead
FIFA World Cup: DR Congo Stun England with Early Lead

Former champions and pre-match favourites England were rocked early in their FIFA World Cup last-32 clash in Atlanta on Wednesday as the Democratic Republic of Congo struck a stunning opening blow inside seven minutes to seize a shock lead.

Iran invites Kharge, Cong leaders to Khamenei's funeral
Iran invites Kharge, Cong leaders to Khamenei's funeral

Iran has extended an invitation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other party leaders, including Salman Khurshid and Pawan Khera, to attend the burial ceremonies of its late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The...

Ayodhya donation scam: Security agency cites SBI request
Ayodhya donation scam: Security agency cites SBI request

A private security agency has denied involvement in the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The agency stated it only recruited personnel for housekeeping at an SBI branch at the bank's request, disclaiming...