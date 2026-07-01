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Registration not enough to validate Hindu marriage, rituals must: Guj HC

Wed, 01 July 2026
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The Gujarat High Court has ruled that registration alone cannot validate a Hindu marriage if customary rites and ceremonies such as 'saptapadi' are not performed, saying marriage is not merely an occasion for "song and dance".

The customary ceremonies, despite their geographical and cultural variations, are believed to purify and transform the spiritual being of an individual, the HC said in its June 23 order.

The verdict came on an appeal filed by a UK-based man challenging the decision of a family court that had refused to declare an alleged marriage between the parties as void.

While quashing the family court's order passed in November last year, the division bench of Justices Ilesh Vora and R T Vachhani said in its order, the copy of which was made available Monday, that the performance of essential ceremonies like saptapadi is the foundation of a Hindu marriage.

Ceremonies like saptapadi, that is, the taking of seven steps by the bridegroom and the bride jointly before the sacred fire, provide a marriage with the spiritual, social, and legal status as a sacrament and samskara, the court said. -- PTI

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