Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

'Ram Mandir thieves will get cancer'

Wed, 01 July 2026
Share:
12:05
image
A BJP MLA has stirred a controversy after a viral video purportedly showed him saying that those involved in the embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya would be afflicted with cancer and die a painful death.

Anil Singh, who represents the Purwa Assembly constituency in Unnao district, made the purported remarks at a BJP programme in Maurawan on Sunday.

In the video, the MLA is heard saying, "Those who have stolen from Lord Ram's temple will directly get cancer. It will be a death sentence from God. Wait for a year, they will develop cancer."

While the government would take legal action against those responsible, "Lord Ram will punish them in such a way that they will die a painful death, and their next seven generations will remember the consequences of stealing from the temple," he stated in the video.

The alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya has sparked a political row in Uttar Pradesh.

The UP government on June 13 constituted the SIT on a request from the temple trust following allegations of misappropriation of donations.

Based on the SIT's report, eight people -- Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lav Kush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ram Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramashankar alias Tinnu Yadav -- were arrested.

Opposition parties have alleged that only small players were facing action and the main culprits were still free.

At the BJP programme, Singh had also targeted the Samajwadi Party, alleging that its leaders were involved in "grabbing land, selling ration meant for the poor and depriving the needy of their rights". -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Ram Mandir thieves will get cancer'
LIVE! 'Ram Mandir thieves will get cancer'

Mumbai sees 100 mm rains in 24 hours, several areas flooded
Mumbai sees 100 mm rains in 24 hours, several areas flooded

Mumbai experienced over 100 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, leading to significant waterlogging in areas like the Andheri subway and causing traffic diversions. Suburban train services faced delays, and a snapped overhead wire disrupted...

Don't need US aid, says Netanyahu; firm on no Palestine
Don't need US aid, says Netanyahu; firm on no Palestine

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a significant policy shift, declaring that Israel's robust economy no longer requires American financial assistance. He also reiterated strong opposition to Palestinian statehood,...

Nayara slashes petrol, diesel prices; jet fuel price cut
Nayara slashes petrol, diesel prices; jet fuel price cut

Nayara Energy, India's largest private fuel retailer, has reduced petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 3 per litre nationwide, marking the first such cut in over two years. This reduction follows easing tensions in West Asia...

Saptapadi essential for Hindu marriage, not just...: HC
Saptapadi essential for Hindu marriage, not just...: HC

The Gujarat High Court has ruled that the performance of customary rites and ceremonies, particularly 'saptapadi', is essential for the validation of a Hindu marriage, stating that registration alone is insufficient. The court emphasised...