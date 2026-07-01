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Pakistan, India exchange list of prisoners

Wed, 01 July 2026
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18:17
Representational image. Pic: ANI
Representational image. Pic: ANI
India and Pakistan on Wednesday exchanged lists of prisoners, including fishermen, in each other's custody, the foreign office in Islamabad said Wednesday.

According to the FO, the two countries exchanged through diplomatic channels the lists of prisoners in pursuance of the bilateral Agreement on Consular Access.

Under the agreement signed on May 21, 2008, both sides are required to exchange these lists on January 1 and July 1 every year.

"The Government of Pakistan handed over a list of 250 Indian prisoners in Pakistan (52 civilian prisoners and 198 fishermen) to the Indian high commission in Islamabad," FO said.

"Simultaneously, the Government of India provided a list of 439 Pakistani or believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners, including 386 civilian prisoners and 53 fishermen, who are in Indian jails," it added.

The FO said that additionally, the Government of India was urged to release and repatriate 97 Pakistani prisoners (64 civilian prisoners and 33 fishermen) who have completed their sentences and whose nationality has been confirmed.

-- Sajjad Hussain/Islamabad/PTI

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