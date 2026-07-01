Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Netanyahu: Israel no longer needs US assistance

Wed, 01 July 2026
Share:
09:39
image
Asserting the nation's economic self-reliance, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced an ambitious policy shift aimed at ending American financial assistance, declaring that the country's robust economy no longer requires foreign subsidies.

Making the remarks on Tuesday, the Prime Minister outlined his administration's comprehensive strategy across critical security and geopolitical fronts, including state sovereignty, regional military presence, and diplomatic manoeuvres.

Addressing the financial relationship with Washington, Netanyahu stated, "I want to stop American aid. It's like welfare; I don't want it."

He emphasised that Israel's contemporary fiscal strength renders outside funding negligible, adding, "Our economy is no longer a small economy... we can finance ourselves with this fraction of a per cent of our GDP that we receive from the United States. I want this process to start this year."

Turning to core territorial and sovereignty matters, the Prime Minister re-emphasised his administration's unyielding opposition to Palestinian statehood.

He reaffirmed, "Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people. No Palestinian state will be established here."

Netanyahu detailed an aggressive stance on national defence, underscoring that the military will maintain a proactive posture against external adversaries.

He asserted, "We will pursue an active security policy--we won't sit back and wait behind fences."

When questioned about the potential re-establishment of Israeli communities within the Gaza Strip, the Prime Minister maintained a calculated diplomatic silence.

He noted, "As for rebuilding settlements in Gaza, you have to be ready to act first and talk afterwards. Sometimes it's better to separate the two. That's why I'm not going to add anything further on that subject." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 100mm rain in parts of Mumbai, several areas flooded
LIVE! 100mm rain in parts of Mumbai, several areas flooded

Nayara slashes petrol, diesel prices; jet fuel price cut
Nayara slashes petrol, diesel prices; jet fuel price cut

Nayara Energy, India's largest private fuel retailer, has reduced petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 3 per litre nationwide, marking the first such cut in over two years. This reduction follows easing tensions in West Asia...

8 dead, 24 hurt as bus crashes, catches fire on Delhi-Mumbai e-way
8 dead, 24 hurt as bus crashes, catches fire on Delhi-Mumbai e-way

A bus-truck collision on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa, Rajasthan, resulted in eight fatalities and 24 injuries. The impact caused both vehicles to catch fire, with five victims burnt alive. The injured are stable, and authorities...

BrahMos Missile Gets Lethal Upgrade
BrahMos Missile Gets Lethal Upgrade

The next-generation missile is expected to be substantially smaller and lighter than the current BrahMos, which weighs around 3 tonnes.The reduction in weight could allow fighter aircraft to carry more missiles per sortie, enhancing...

'When We Can Survive 50% Tariff, We Can Survive...'
'When We Can Survive 50% Tariff, We Can Survive...'

'It's very important for India to retain its sovereignty. India should not sign any agreement which compromises its sovereignty.'