Netanyahu: Israel no longer needs US assistance

09:39

Asserting the nation's economic self-reliance, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced an ambitious policy shift aimed at ending American financial assistance, declaring that the country's robust economy no longer requires foreign subsidies.



Making the remarks on Tuesday, the Prime Minister outlined his administration's comprehensive strategy across critical security and geopolitical fronts, including state sovereignty, regional military presence, and diplomatic manoeuvres.



Addressing the financial relationship with Washington, Netanyahu stated, "I want to stop American aid. It's like welfare; I don't want it."



He emphasised that Israel's contemporary fiscal strength renders outside funding negligible, adding, "Our economy is no longer a small economy... we can finance ourselves with this fraction of a per cent of our GDP that we receive from the United States. I want this process to start this year."



Turning to core territorial and sovereignty matters, the Prime Minister re-emphasised his administration's unyielding opposition to Palestinian statehood.



He reaffirmed, "Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people. No Palestinian state will be established here."



Netanyahu detailed an aggressive stance on national defence, underscoring that the military will maintain a proactive posture against external adversaries.



He asserted, "We will pursue an active security policy--we won't sit back and wait behind fences."



When questioned about the potential re-establishment of Israeli communities within the Gaza Strip, the Prime Minister maintained a calculated diplomatic silence.



He noted, "As for rebuilding settlements in Gaza, you have to be ready to act first and talk afterwards. Sometimes it's better to separate the two. That's why I'm not going to add anything further on that subject." -- ANI