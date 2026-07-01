Mumbai's Powai lake overflows, but water is not for...

11:23

This is the most beautiful picture for Mumbaikars after a delayed monsoon meant severe water cuts in parts of the city and suburbs. The BMC posted this picture of Powai Lake overflowing this morning after intense monsoon showers lashed Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra.



The BMC said, "Powai lake, one of the most important artificial lakes in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area, started overflowing around 5.30 am today. With a water holding capacity of 545 crore litres, the lake's water is used only for industrial purposes."