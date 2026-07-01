Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Mumbai's Powai lake overflows, but water is not for...

Wed, 01 July 2026
Share:
11:23
image
This is the most beautiful picture for Mumbaikars after a delayed monsoon meant severe water cuts in parts of the city and suburbs. The BMC posted this picture of Powai Lake overflowing this morning after intense monsoon showers lashed Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra.

The BMC said, "Powai lake, one of the most important artificial lakes in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area, started overflowing around 5.30 am today. With a water holding capacity of 545 crore litres, the lake's water is used only for industrial purposes."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai's Powai lake overflows, but water is only for...
LIVE! Mumbai's Powai lake overflows, but water is only for...

Mumbai sees 100 mm rains in 24 hours, several areas flooded
Mumbai sees 100 mm rains in 24 hours, several areas flooded

Mumbai experienced over 100 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, leading to significant waterlogging in areas like the Andheri subway and causing traffic diversions. Suburban train services faced delays, and a snapped overhead wire disrupted...

Don't need US aid, says Netanyahu; firm on no Palestine
Don't need US aid, says Netanyahu; firm on no Palestine

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a significant policy shift, declaring that Israel's robust economy no longer requires American financial assistance. He also reiterated strong opposition to Palestinian statehood,...

Nayara slashes petrol, diesel prices; jet fuel price cut
Nayara slashes petrol, diesel prices; jet fuel price cut

Nayara Energy, India's largest private fuel retailer, has reduced petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 3 per litre nationwide, marking the first such cut in over two years. This reduction follows easing tensions in West Asia...

Saptapadi essential for Hindu marriage, not just...: HC
Saptapadi essential for Hindu marriage, not just...: HC

The Gujarat High Court has ruled that the performance of customary rites and ceremonies, particularly 'saptapadi', is essential for the validation of a Hindu marriage, stating that registration alone is insufficient. The court emphasised...