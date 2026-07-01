Multiple layers of defence: WhatsApp defends usernames feature

23:25

WhatsApp spokesperson said they have announced the option for people to reserve their preferred username on the platform.





"The ability to use a username is not yet live and will roll out slowly later this year. To protect against impersonation, we've held the highest-profile names -- think public figures, government entities, celebrities, verified Meta accounts -- so they can only ever be claimed by their legitimate owners and lookalike derivatives of known names are held as well," the statement said.

Hours after the government issued a notice to Meta-owned WhatsApp over the proposed rollout of the 'username feature', the messaging service platform claimed they have built 'multiple layers of defence against scams'.The government has asked Meta not to roll out the feature until satisfactory consultation."Users still require a phone number to use WhatsApp and we've built multiple layers of defence against scams into usernames: Other users need to know the exact username to message you, we will limit how many new people an account can contact, block repeated attempts to guess someone's username key, and have systems to detect and remove activity showing common impersonation and abuse patterns," the statement added.The spokesperson said that when the feature becomes available and 'someone sends you a message for the first time via your username, we will show you if they're a new account, if they're your contact, if you have groups in common, and if they're based in a different country, so you can decide whether to respond'. --