Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

Multiple layers of defence: WhatsApp defends usernames feature

Wed, 01 July 2026
Share:
23:25
image
Hours after the government issued a notice to Meta-owned WhatsApp over the proposed rollout of the 'username feature', the messaging service platform claimed they have built 'multiple layers of defence against scams'.

The government has asked Meta not to roll out the feature until satisfactory consultation.

WhatsApp spokesperson said they have announced the option for people to reserve their preferred username on the platform.

"The ability to use a username is not yet live and will roll out slowly later this year. To protect against impersonation, we've held the highest-profile names -- think public figures, government entities, celebrities, verified Meta accounts -- so they can only ever be claimed by their legitimate owners and lookalike derivatives of known names are held as well," the statement said.

"Users still require a phone number to use WhatsApp and we've built multiple layers of defence against scams into usernames: Other users need to know the exact username to message you, we will limit how many new people an account can contact, block repeated attempts to guess someone's username key, and have systems to detect and remove activity showing common impersonation and abuse patterns," the statement added.

The spokesperson said that when the feature becomes available and 'someone sends you a message for the first time via your username, we will show you if they're a new account, if they're your contact, if you have groups in common, and if they're based in a different country, so you can decide whether to respond'.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Multiple layers of defence: WhatsApp defends usernames
LIVE! Multiple layers of defence: WhatsApp defends usernames

England vs India 1st T20 Updates: Abhishek, Shreyas rally India to 189
England vs India 1st T20 Updates: Abhishek, Shreyas rally India to 189

FIFA World Cup: Kane Magic Powers England Past Resolute Congo
FIFA World Cup: Kane Magic Powers England Past Resolute Congo

Harry Kane rose to rescue England, striking twice in the span of 11 minutes as the former champions fought back from a goal down to beat a a gritty Democratic Republic of Congo 2-1 in their FIFA World Cup last-32 clash in Atlanta on...

Govt warns Meta over new WhatsApp feature, slaps notice
Govt warns Meta over new WhatsApp feature, slaps notice

The Indian government has issued a notice to Meta regarding WhatsApp's upcoming username feature, warning the platform not to roll it out until concerns about potential fraud, impersonation, and public safety are addressed to the...

BMC to probe Mumbai tree collapse, official suspended
BMC to probe Mumbai tree collapse, official suspended

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has formed a two-member committee to investigate the fatal tree collapse on a school bus in Chembur, which killed a student and injured four others. An assistant garden superintendent has been...