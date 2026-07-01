Militants torch houses in Manipur near Myanmar border

21:36

Image only for representation

Around 10 thatched houses were set ablaze at Phaimol village, a Kuki-Zo settlement, around 12.30 pm.





The village is located about 45 km northeast of Chassad police station near the international border, they said.

Armed militants torched several houses in at least two tribal villages in Manipur's Kamjong district near the India-Myanmar border on Wednesday, officials said.Officials said villagers were not present at the time of the incident as they had been taking temporary shelter in a nearby village for over a week.The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of the Kuki community in the state, strongly condemned the arson and claimed the attacks were carried out by outfits operating from across the border in Myanmar.It said the continued destruction of villages cannot be dismissed as sporadic law-and-order incidents and reflects a serious security failure requiring urgent intervention.KIM urged the Centre, the Manipur government and security agencies to take immediate action to prevent further incidents.In a separate incident, suspected to be a retaliatory attack, militants also torched around eight houses in Kongkan Thana and adjoining areas inhabited by the Tangkhul Naga community in the same district near the international border.Phungyar MLA Leishiyo Keishing said at least 12 houses belonging to the Tangkhul Naga community in Kongkan Thana were set on fire.He said the Tangkhul villages along the Indo-Myanmar border in Kamjong district are among the most sensitive due to sparse population, poor road connectivity and proximity to armed groups operating from across the border.Keishing alleged that militant outfits, including the Kuki National Army (Burma) and the People's Defence Force (PDF), are active across the border, while movement of state security forces remains limited on the Indian side.The MLA said central security forces are reviewing the situation and attempting to bring the border area under control, and urged the state government to strengthen deployment in the region. --