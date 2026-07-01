Lohagarh murder: Why is Chetan still in custody, asks lawyer

10:55

Defence counsel Advocate Radhikesh Uttarwar, lawyer of the accused Chetan Chaudhry in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, said on Wednesday that the police's remand report remained virtually silent on why physical interrogation was needed.



The remark came after the Vadgaon Maval court remanded a 4-day police custody to the accused, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary instead of a 7-day custody, as demanded by the police.



Speaking to ANI, the defence counsel said that the investigation officer is responsible for convincing the court that progress has been made in the investigation and further custody is required. He added that the defence argued on what investigation related to Chaudhary is pending in the case.



"When they were produced in court, both Chetan and Siya, it was after an initial seven-day police remand. Now, having secured that seven-day custody, it is the investigating officer's duty to convince the court regarding the progress made in the investigation and to provide valid reasons if further police custody is required. Our argument on Chetan's behalf focused specifically on what investigation remained to be done regarding him," he said.



Further, Uttarwar said that the remand report was entirely silent on two points, including the recovery of a clothing item and the need to conduct a gait analysis, but failed to justify the need to keep Chaudhary in police custody for another seven days, leading the court to grant a 4-day custody till July 3.



"The remand report was entirely silent on this, save for two points: the recovery of an item of clothing and the need to conduct a gait analysis. Regarding the clothing item, we argued that the stated reasons were insufficient to justify another seven days of custody, especially since seven days had already been granted," he said.



"Furthermore, a detailed analysis of mobile phone records or other documents does not require physical custody; this can be done via MCR (Magistrate's Court Remand) procedures. As for the gait analysis, we argued that seven days of police custody for this purpose was entirely unwarranted. While the police sought seven days, the court granted four, awarding custody until July 3," he added.