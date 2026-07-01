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Japan PM arrives in Delhi, to hold talks with Modi

Wed, 01 July 2026
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Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday on a three-day visit to India, during which she will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen bilateral cooperation across trade, investment, defence and other key sectors.

'Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi! A very warm welcome to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan who arrives in New Delhi on an Official Visit. PM Takaichi was received by MoS @DrJitendraSingh,' External affairs ministry's spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

'The visit marks an important step in taking forward the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan,' he said.

He also shared some photos of her arrival in the national capital.

This is Takaichi's first official visit to India. She is visiting at Modi's invitation from July 1 to 3 for the 16th India-Japan annual summit, the MEA earlier said.

'The Summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,' it had said.

According to a media advisory issued by the MEA on June 30, Takaichi will meet Modi at the Hyderabad House on Thursday.  -- PTI

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