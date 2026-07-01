IT firm creche shut kids inside washing machine

13:07

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An FIR has been registered against five women employees of a daycare centre inside an IT company campus in Bengaluru for allegedly physically abusing toddlers, police said on Wednesday.



The alleged abuse took place at the childcare facility in Brookefield, where employees of the IT company leave their toddlers while at work, they said.



The matter came to light on Monday after videos purportedly showing the abuse were shared via WhatsApp and reported to the Child Helpline, they said.



Police said the videos showed children crying and subjected to physical abuse and torture by the caregivers.



According to police, the purported videos showed caregivers threatening toddlers, aged between two and three years old, when they cried or caused disturbance.



The complaint alleged that the women put children inside a front-loading washing machine, made them sit in a western-style toilet, sprayed water into their mouths using a toilet jet spray, locked them inside bathrooms, and threatened them to keep quiet.



Following the complaint, a case has been registered against these five women under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, a senior police officer said.



"The accused women are being questioned, and we are also verifying the authenticity of the videos and trying to establish when the incidents occurred and whether more children were subjected to similar abuse," he said.



No arrests have been made yet, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI