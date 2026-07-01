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Iran's nuclear rights are non-negotiable: Ghalibaf

Wed, 01 July 2026
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Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said that Iran's nuclear rights and red lines are "non-negotiable", asserting that Tehran will not proceed to the next stage of negotiations until key commitments under its 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United States, including the end of the war in Lebanon and implementation-related measures, are fulfilled.

According to ISNA, Ghalibaf on Tuesday said in a television interview that Iran's nuclear programme remains within the framework of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and is under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and considers enrichment to be its right. NPT obligations are being observed, but Iran's nuclear rights and red lines are non-negotiable, and these are considered components of the Islamic Republic's power and guarantee against American excesses," he said.

Questioning the effectiveness of international guarantees, Ghalibaf cited Iran's experience with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the 2015 nuclear deal. "The JCPOA experience has shown that even ratification by the Security Council does not create an executive guarantee," he said.

On the MoU with the United States, Ghalibaf said Washington had committed to ending the war in Lebanon. "In Article 1 of the memorandum, the US is committed and guarantees that the war in Lebanon will end, no military operations will be carried out, the people will return to their land, and the national sovereignty of Lebanon will prevail over its land. This is a very big victory and must be achieved, and we are now pursuing its definitive implementation," he said. -- ANI

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