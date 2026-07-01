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Iran warns US to 'muzzle its pets' in Tel Aviv

Wed, 01 July 2026
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Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday issued a sharp warning to the United States, urging Donald Trump to 'muzzle its pets' in Israel after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was 'marked for death'.

In a post on X, Araghchi said the United States had committed itself under the terms of the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) reached to end the hostilities in West Asia, as well as restraining Israel, warning that any threat against Iran's leadership would draw an immediate response.

"The terms of the Islamabad MoU are crystal clear and public for all to see. POTUS has committed the U.S. to muzzling its pets in Tel Aviv. If they ignore their master, Iran will school them. Any threat against our People and Leadership will receive Immediate Powerful Response," Araghchi said in the post while sharing the text of Katz's remarks from a report.

His remarks came after Israeli Defence Minister Katz on Monday reportedly referred to Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei and said he was 'marked for death'.

Katz also described the Iranians as 'good merchants' attempting to extract concessions during negotiations and reiterated that Israel would not allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons.

"If they do it through an agreement, all the better," Katz said, as per the text shared by Araghchi.

Meanwhile, CNN, citing a diplomatic source familiar with the discussions, reported that US and Iranian officials are holding indirect, lower-level technical talks in Doha through Qatari and Pakistani mediators.

The source told CNN that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner, who are not directly participating in the talks, met Qatar's Prime Minister in Doha on Tuesday to lay the groundwork for Wednesday's indirect negotiations.  -- ANI

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