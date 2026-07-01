Iran invites Jain monk to attend Khamenei funeral

14:19

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was killed on Feb 28

Indian Jain monk and spiritual leader Acharya Lokesh Muni, who founded the international social organisation Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti, has been formally invited to attend the state funeral ceremony of Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran. A prominent global peace ambassador and social reformer, he is widely recognised for his decades-long dedication to promoting non-violence (Ahimsa) and interfaith dialogue.



The official invitation was extended by the International Relations Department of the Office of the Supreme Leader of Iran, which formally communicated the development to the spiritual leader.



In a formal letter signed by Mohsen Qummi, Director of the International Relations Department, the office conveyed its "highest compliments" and stated that it has the "distinct honour to extend a formal invitation" to the spiritual leader.



The communication formally conveyed the passing of the former Supreme Leader, noting, "It is with profound sorrow and deep regret that we announce the Martyrdom (Shahadat) of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on 28 February, 2026. In accordance with the national period of mourning and the protocols of Iran, a state funeral ceremony will be held in Tehran." -- ANI