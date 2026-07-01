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India records 40% rain deficit in June

Wed, 01 July 2026
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In June, India as a whole witnessed a rainfall deficit of about 40 percent, with Central India worst affected with a deficit of 50.4 percent.

The country experienced the fifth-lowest (99.5 mm) rainfall in June since 1901.

This below-normal rainfall during the monsoon season occurred due to five main factors, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

First, an unfavourable phase of the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), which is a moving system of wind, cloud, and pressure that brings rain as it circles the equator. 

During a favourable phase, the MJO brings more clouds to southern India, which are then carried northwards by the monsoon winds, leading to enhanced rainfall.

Second, there were no low-pressure systems (LPSs) formed during June.

LPSs are essentially areas where atmospheric pressure is lower than in their surrounding regions.

Given that winds travel from high-pressure to low-pressure areas, these systems act like a magnet, pulling in moisture-laden winds, helping trigger rainfall, and pushing the monsoon inland.

Third, most of the typhoon systems that formed during June recurved to the North-Northwest direction, which led to subdued LPS over the Indian Ocean region.

Fourth, the emergence of El Nino conditions this month also negatively impacted the rainfall activity.

El Nino is one of the three phases of the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) -- a climate phenomenon characterised by changes in sea temperatures along the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, accompanied by fluctuations in the atmosphere overhead.

While El Nino, which leads to less monsoon rainfall in India, is known to have a warming effect over the planet, its opposite phase, La Nina, usually results in a cooling effect.

ENSO also has a neutral phase. As Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are currently neutral, they cannot help to counter the El Nino's negative impact -- positive IOD conditions typically result in more rainfall.

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