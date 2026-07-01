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IMD issues 'extremely heavy rain' forecast for Mumbai

Wed, 01 July 2026
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued an 'orange alert' for Mumbai, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall with the possibility of extremely heavy rain at isolated locations over the next few days.

In its district-wise forecast issued at 1.43 pm, the IMD also sounded a red alert for the coastal Ratnagiri district in Konkan for Wednesday, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

A civic official said that the IMD has issued a red alert for neighbouring Palghar on Thursday, while neighbouring Raigad has been placed under a red alert for Thursday and Friday.

Thane has been given an orange alert for Wednesday to Friday and a red alert for Saturday. Mumbai will continue under an orange alert from Wednesday to Saturday, the official said.

For Sunday, the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Mumbai, Thane and Sindhudurg, while Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at many places. PTI

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