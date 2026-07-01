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Heavy rains, waterlogging, traffic snarls cripple Mumbai

Wed, 01 July 2026
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08:37
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Intense monsoon showers lashed Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra, triggering widespread civic chaos, traffic disruptions, and a tragic casualty in the suburbs.

The heavy downpour led to multiple tree-falling incidents across the western suburbs, severely choking key arterial roads. An uprooted tree near the DN Nagar Metro Station damaged a transit bus and crushed nearby objects, halting local traffic.

On the Eastern Freeway, low visibility and slick conditions resulted in a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning.

Another massive tree fell across Swami Vivekananda (SV) Road in Andheri. Fire tenders and municipal workers equipped with mechanised tree-cutting machinery were deployed to clear the obstruction.

Visuals showed heavily compromised visibility and slow-moving traffic as rain lashed the corridor. A two-vehicle collision was reported on the freeway, causing further delays; detailed reports on injuries from the crash are awaited.

The intensification of the southwest monsoon resulted in rapid waterlogging in several critical commercial and residential hubs. The upscale business district of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) witnessed severe flooding, slowing down vehicular movement during peak hours. Heavy waterlogging was also reported in the Wadala area, where commuters had to wade through knee-deep water.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heavy showers and intermittent thunderstorms across Mumbai and its adjoining suburbs, advising citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and stay clear of weak structures and heavily wooded areas.

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