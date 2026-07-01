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Greed has grown so much: Raut slams Ahir for betrayal

Wed, 01 July 2026
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Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Sachin Ahir after the MLC switched over to Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, accusing him of abandoning the party for "greed" despite having received support from the party.

Speaking to ANI, Raut pointed to the posts Ahir had held over the years, stating, "He has received everything. Sachin Ahir was made an MLC, made the deputy leader of the party, and appointed as the working president of the Kamgar Sena. What else should anyone be given?"

"There is something called integrity, in politics as well as in personal life. He has been a very close associate of Aditya Thackeray ji. So, he cannot even claim that he wasn't able to meet Thackeray. But now greed has grown so much, the hunger in politics has increased so much, that there is no value left for integrity and loyalty. So it's fine, let it be," he added.

Sachin Ahir's move comes a week after six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs crossed over to the Shinde camp as part of what the Deputy Chief Minister called "Operation Tiger." Ahir also filed his nomination for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council as the Shiv Sena candidate since his switch on June 30. -- ANI

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