Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri gets one-year extension

20:00

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was on Wednesday given a one-year extension, till July 14 next year.



Misri, a 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, was appointed to the post in June 2024.



The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service for Misri in accordance with the provisions of Fundamental Rule 56(d).



The rule has provisions for extension in service for the defence secretary, foreign secretary, home secretary, director of the Intelligence Bureau, secretary of Research and Analysis Wing, and few others beyond the retirement age of 60 years. -- PTI