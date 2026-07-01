Commercial LPG price drops by Rs 183.50 in Delhi; now at Rs 2,930

09:11

After a series of price revisions, oil marketing companies have reduced the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders, slashing the retail price in Delhi to Rs 2,930 per cylinder.



Prices have been reduced by Rs 183.50, effective July 1. In addition to the cut in commercial LPG rates, oil marketing companies have also lowered the price of the 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder by Rs 13. Following the revision, the retail price of a 5-kg FTL cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 808.50, sources said.



The latest reduction in commercial LPG prices comes after a series of price changes in recent months. Earlier, in June, domestic LPG prices were increased by Rs 29 per cylinder while the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi rose to Rs 942 from Rs 913.



Oil companies had also raised LPG prices by Rs 60 per cylinder on March 7, following disruptions in global energy markets linked to the conflict in West Asia.