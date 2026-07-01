Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Commercial LPG price drops by Rs 183.50 in Delhi; now at Rs 2,930

Wed, 01 July 2026
Share:
09:11
image
After a series of price revisions, oil marketing companies have reduced the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders, slashing the retail price in Delhi to Rs 2,930 per cylinder.

Prices have been reduced by Rs 183.50, effective July 1. In addition to the cut in commercial LPG rates, oil marketing companies have also lowered the price of the 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder by Rs 13. Following the revision, the retail price of a 5-kg FTL cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 808.50, sources said.

The latest reduction in commercial LPG prices comes after a series of price changes in recent months. Earlier, in June, domestic LPG prices were increased by Rs 29 per cylinder while the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi rose to Rs 942 from Rs 913.

Oil companies had also raised LPG prices by Rs 60 per cylinder on March 7, following disruptions in global energy markets linked to the conflict in West Asia.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 100mm rain in parts of Mumbai, several areas flooded
LIVE! 100mm rain in parts of Mumbai, several areas flooded

Nayara slashes petrol, diesel prices; jet fuel price cut
Nayara slashes petrol, diesel prices; jet fuel price cut

Nayara Energy, India's largest private fuel retailer, has reduced petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 3 per litre nationwide, marking the first such cut in over two years. This reduction follows easing tensions in West Asia...

8 dead, 24 hurt as bus crashes, catches fire on Delhi-Mumbai e-way
8 dead, 24 hurt as bus crashes, catches fire on Delhi-Mumbai e-way

A bus-truck collision on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa, Rajasthan, resulted in eight fatalities and 24 injuries. The impact caused both vehicles to catch fire, with five victims burnt alive. The injured are stable, and authorities...

BrahMos Missile Gets Lethal Upgrade
BrahMos Missile Gets Lethal Upgrade

The next-generation missile is expected to be substantially smaller and lighter than the current BrahMos, which weighs around 3 tonnes.The reduction in weight could allow fighter aircraft to carry more missiles per sortie, enhancing...

'When We Can Survive 50% Tariff, We Can Survive...'
'When We Can Survive 50% Tariff, We Can Survive...'

'It's very important for India to retain its sovereignty. India should not sign any agreement which compromises its sovereignty.'