BMC official suspended over fatal tree fall on school bus

21:08

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday suspended an assistant garden superintendent pending a departmental inquiry for alleged negligence, a day after a peepal tree fell on a school bus amid rains, killing a student and injuring four others in suburban Chembur.



In an order issued by the office of the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Gardens), the civic body said Jagdish Bhoir, assistant garden superintendent of M/West Ward in eastern suburbs of Mumbai, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.



The civic body has already appointed a two-member committee to investigate the reasons behind the collapse of a peepal tree on a school bus in Chembur that claimed the life of an 11-year-old boy and left four others injured on Tuesday afternoon.



The BMC said at first glance, Bhoir appeared to have been negligent in connection with the incident and was therefore being suspended pending a preliminary departmental inquiry.



The civic body's order stated that the peepal tree located along Road No. 11 near Diamond Garden was uprooted and fell on the private bus ferrying students of Universal School home at around 3pm.



According to the BMC, the uprooted tree was estimated to be 60 to 70 years old and no public complaint regarding its condition had been received earlier.



The tree had been surveyed on May 12 this year and was found to be healthy and structurally sound during external inspection. It was also pruned on May 29 as part of the annual pre-monsoon tree maintenance exercise, when it was found to be safe, it said. -- PTI