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BMC forms panel to probe Chembur tree collapse

Wed, 01 July 2026
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The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday constituted a two-member committee to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, in which a tree collapsed on a school bus in Mumbai's Chembur area and killed a student.

BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide directed Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Special Engineering) Purushottam Malavade and Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Engineering) Shashank Bhore to conduct a detailed probe and submit a report within eight days.

The committee has also been asked to seek the opinion of experts and recommend measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents, the civic body said in a release.

On Tuesday, a 11 year old student died and four others were injured when a peepal tree uprooted and collapsed on their moving school bus that was ferrying 13 students near Diamond Garden in Chembur (West).

According to the BMC release, the uprooted peepal tree was estimated to be 60 to 70 years old and no official public complaint regarding its condition had been received earlier.

The tree had been surveyed on May 12 this year and was found to be healthy and structurally sound during external inspection. It was also pruned on May 29 as part of the annual pre-monsoon tree maintenance exercise, when it was found to be safe, it said.

According to the BMC, it identified and removed 468 dead or dangerous trees and pruned branches of 1,00,318 trees across the city in 2026 as part of its pre-monsoon preparedness.

It said 687 trees had fallen across Mumbai in 2023, including 180 on BMC land and 507 on private properties. The number stood at 653 in 2024 and increased to 855 in 2025.

Following the Chembur incident, the commissioner has directed civic officials to undertake fresh pruning and time-bound reinspection of potentially hazardous trees and ensure necessary action to minimise the risk of similar accidents, the release said.  -- PTI

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