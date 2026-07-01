Bank NPAs Fell In March

10:02

However, the stress test showed that under the baseline scenario, the aggregate GNPA ratio of 46 banks may edge up from 1.8 per cent in March this year to 1.9 per cent by March 2028. Under adverse scenarios 1 and 2, it may rise to 3.8 per cent and 4.1 per cent, respectively.



Adverse scenario 1 assumes further intensification of geopolitical risks, elevated energy prices and exchange rate pressures, leading to a rise in domestic inflation and a slowdown in growth during 2026-2027, followed by a gradual improvement in the situation during 2027-2028.



Adverse scenario 2 assumes prolonged and more widespread geopolitical conflicts extending to 2027-2028, leading to disruptions in domestic inflation and growth in both years.





-- Manojit Saha, Business Standard

Gross and net non-performing assets (GNPAs and NNPAs) of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) fell further by the end of March to 1.8 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively, according to the Reserve Bank of India's Financial Stability Report released.The improvement in asset quality was broad-based across bank groups.While credit quality improved across all broad economic sectors, the report highlighted that agriculture continued to exhibit the highest GNPA ratio of 5.1 per cent and accounted for the largest share of SCBs' GNPA at 37.2 per cent in March this year.