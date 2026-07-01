Bangladesh sends mangoes to West Bengal and Tripura CMs

22:18

Bangladesh has sent Himsagar and Amrapali mangoes to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha as a 'goodwill gesture', a foreign ministry official said on Wednesday.





According to local media reports, 1,100 kgs of mangoes were sent to the two chief ministers -- 500 kg to Kolkata and 600 to Agartala.





The official said the consignments reached the states through Bangladesh's Beanpole and Akhaura land ports on Monday.





Since 2021, Dhaka continued to send mangoes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside the chief ministers of the two states, with an exception in 2024 when then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government was toppled in street protests.





The subsequent interim regime of Muhammad Yunus, however, sent mangoes to the Indian premier in 2025, but no report of sending mangoes to him appeared so far this year. -- PTI