ATF price slashed by Rs 5 per litre for domestic airlines

10:44

The centre on Wednesday revised the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) for Indian domestic airlines, reducing it by Rs 5 per litre, with the effective price being brought down to Rs 110 per litre.



Earlier on Tuesday, the Centre revised export duties on petrol, diesel and Aviation Turbine Fuel for the fortnight starting July 1, while keeping excise duty on petrol and diesel sold in India unchanged.



The Ministry of Finance on Tuesday issued two notifications updating the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on fuel exports. The move is part of the fortnightly review of export levies, introduced on March 27 to ensure domestic availability of petroleum products by discouraging exports amid the West Asia crisis. -- ANI