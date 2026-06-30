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All 4 members arrested as Haridwar Police busts counterfeit currency gang

Wed, 01 July 2026
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The Uttarakhand police in Haridwar has busted a gang involved in printing counterfeit currency and arrested three more of its members, officials said on Tuesday.

The officials said that the police recovered counterfeit notes worth approximately Rs 52,000, along with equipment used for printing the notes and other materials, from their possession.

Haridwar superintendent of police (Crime) Nisha Yadav said the operation was carried out on Monday based on crucial leads obtained during the interrogation of an accused previously arrested with counterfeit notes in the Shyampur area.

A total of four people have been arrested in this case so far.

She stated that the police had received information that some individuals were travelling in a car towards the Badapur area in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, carrying counterfeit currency and equipment used to print it.

The police then set up a blockade near the Laldhang intersection, stopped the vehicle, and searched it.

During the search, the police detained the three occupants of the car and recovered equipment used for making counterfeit notes as well as a large quantity of fake currency. -- PTI

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