7 killed in lightning strikes across Jharkhand

08:30

At least seven people, including two women and an eight-year-old girl, died in lightning strikes across Jharkhand, police officers said on Tuesday.



The deaths were reported from Ranchi, Bokaro, Deoghar, Dumka, Hazaribag, Latehar, and Palamu districts since Monday.



In Ranchi district, a 26-year-old farmer was struck by lightning while ploughing his field under the Angara Police Station limits.



"The deceased was identified as Bhagirath Mahto. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," Angara Police Station officer in-charge Gautam Kumar Rajwar said.



A 19-year-old youth, identified as Alok Kumar Turi, was killed while he had taken shelter under a tree near Bokaro Airport area under the Town Police Station limits, SDPO Rajeev Ranjan said.



In Palamu, a man died after being struck by lightning while grazing cattle.



The deceased was identified as Raju Yadav (27), a resident of Kundelwa village under the Sadar Police Station limits, an officer said.



A 36-year-old woman labourer died in Khutra village under the Ichak Police Station jurisdiction in Hazaribag district.



"The deceased was identified as Shobha Devi. She died after being struck by lightning while she stepped out of her house to bring back her four children, who were collecting blackberries near their house," Ichak Police Station officer in-charge Gautam Kumar said.



He said the victim's body was sent to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination.



In Latehar, a 45-year-old woman was struck by lightning in Ganeshpur village under the Balumath Police Station limits. The deceased was identified as Tejni Devi, an official said.



An eight-year-old girl died after a lightning bolt struck her while she was playing outside her house in Koyridih village under the Jasidih Police Station limits in Deoghar district.



"The girl had sustained serious burn injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she died," Deepak Kumar, the officer-in-charge of Jasidih Police Station, said.



A 20-year-old woman in Dumka was struck by lightning in Jadi village under the Ramgarh PS jurisdiction, a police official said.



"The victim, Moni Besra, was taken to the community hospital, where doctors declared her dead," Anand Pandey, the Co-ordinator of National Health Mission (NHM) of Ramgarh block, said.



Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ranchi, issued an 'orange' (be prepared) alert for isolated thunderstorms and lightning across the state over the next two days.



"An 'orange' alert was issued for thunderstorms and gusty winds up to a speed of 50 to 60 kmph across the state until July 2," IMD Ranchi Deputy Director Abhishek Anand said.



He said that a 'yellow' (to be updated) alert for heavy rainfall was also issued for Thursday in several districts of the state.



"In the northeastern part of the state - Deoghar, Dumka, Godda, Jamtara, Pakur and Shibganj districts, seven in the central part, including the state capital Ranchi, and three in the southern part are likely to witness heavy rainfall," he stated. PTI