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2 held in Mumbai with pistols; Bishnoi link suspected

Wed, 01 July 2026
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The police seized two Turkish-made sophisticated pistols along with 50 live cartridges after nabbing two Punjab-based men and were investigating if they had any links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, an official said on Tuesday.

The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the duo, Ranjeet Singh (36) and Amrit Pal Singh (23), when they were attempting to sell the illegal firearms in the metropolis, he said.

Acting on a specific tip-off received by Police Inspector Arun Thorat, the AEC laid a trap in the Wadi Bunder area, where the two men were intercepted when they arrived to facilitate a weapons deal, the official said.

During search, the police recovered one Turkish-made Zigana pistol and 25 live cartridges from each of the accused, he informed.

Deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Raj Tilak Roshan confirmed the seized firearms were of Turkish origin. -- PTI

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