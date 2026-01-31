HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Woman dies after falling off crowded local train in Thane

Sat, 31 January 2026
A 28-year-old woman died after falling off a crowded suburban local train during the morning rush hour in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

The incident occurred around 8.10 am at the Badlapur railway station, an official from the Kalyan GRP said.

The victim, Chetana Devrukhkar, was attempting to board a moving train heading for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) when she slipped and fell on the platform, senior inspector Pandhari Kande of the Kalyan GRP said.

He said that the deceased worked with a firm in Thane and was travelling to work. A case of accidental death has been registered in connection with the incident.  -- PTI

