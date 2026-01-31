HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
With average AQI of 307 in Delhi, 2026 sees second-best Jan in 5 years

Sat, 31 January 2026
09:39
The air quality in Delhi has shown slight deterioration this January compared to last year, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) till January 30 standing at 307, compared to 306 during the same period in 2025, according to an analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

The CREA's analysis showed that January 2025, with an average AQI of 306, was the best January when it came to air pollution since 2022, when the monthly average AQI stood at 279.

January 2026 now ranks as the second-best January since then.

In January 2026 so far, Delhi has recorded two "moderate" air quality days, 12 "poor" days, 14 "very poor" days and two "severe" days, the analysis showed.

In comparison, January 2025 had recorded two "moderate" days, 13 "poor" days and 16 "very poor" days, with no "severe" air quality days reported during the month.

The analysis indicated that the absence of "severe" days in January 2025 and the presence of two "severe" days in January this year may have contributed to the slightly higher average AQI in 2026.

The air quality early warning system has predicted "very poor" air quality for January 31. -- PTI

