Sunetra Pawar's election: NCP submits letter to CM

Sat, 31 January 2026
16:29
The Nationalist Congress Party, a constituent of the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, on Saturday submitted a letter on the election of Sunetra Pawar, wife of late Ajit Pawar, as its legislature party leader to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Sunetra Pawar is set to take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state, replacing Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash on Wednesday.

Senior NCP leaders, including Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and Chagan Bhujbal, met CM Fadnavis at 'Varsha', latter's official residence in south Mumbai, and handed over the letter to him.

Fadnavis will forward the letter to Governor Acharya Devvrat.

Sunetra Pawar was elected the NCP's legislature party leader during a meeting held in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon.

Governor Devvrat is scheduled to administer the oath of office and secrecy to her at 5 pm on Saturday.  -- PTI

