Sunetra Pawar to take oath at 5 pm today

Sat, 31 January 2026
14:04
Nationalist Congress Party's Rajya Sabha member Sunetra Pawar will be sworn-in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, replacing her deceased husband and party chief Ajit Pawar, at the Lok Bhavan in Mumbai at 5 pm on Saturday.

Lok Bhavan (formerly Raj Bhavan) gave this information.

Governor Acharya Devvrat, who is currently in Mussoorie, will arrive in Mumbai at 4 pm, it said.

NCP's legislature party meeting is scheduled to take place in the city at 2 pm, where Sunetra Pawar is set to be named as its leader.

After that she will take oath as the first woman deputy CM of the state.

She held talks with party leaders after arriving here from Baramati early morning on Saturday.

Ajit Pawar, who was deputy chief minister and finance minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government, was killed in a plane crash in Baramati along with four others on January 28.   -- PTI

LIVE! Sunetra Pawar elected NCP Legislature Party leader
'Nobody's Putting Pressure On Sunetra Pawar'
'I don't know if she is doing it willingly or not, but she is respecting the sentiments of the party.'

'I've no idea': Sharad Pawar on Sunetra's swearing-in
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar claims he is unaware of reports that his daughter-in-law, Sunetra Pawar, will be sworn in as the Maharashtra deputy chief minister, stating he learned about it through media reports.

Big blow for Australia as Cummins out of T20 World Cup
Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a back injury, with left-armer Ben Dwarshuis named as his replacement.

Epstein files: Bill Gates sought pills to treat STD
Epstein claimed this was due to the consequences of 'sex with Russian girls'.

