HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sunetra Pawar to take oath as Maha Deputy CM shortly

Sat, 31 January 2026
Share:
16:54
image
Preparations are underway for the swearing-in ceremony of Sunetra Pawar as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra after she was elected leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislative party on Saturday.

Senior leaders, including Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare, NCP MP Praful Patel, and minister Chhagan Bhujbal, arrived at Lok Bhavan to attend the ceremony.

Sunetra Pawar is the wife of late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The post of Deputy Chief Minister fell vacant following Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash near Baramati.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sunetra Pawar to take oath as Maha Dy CM shortly
LIVE! Sunetra Pawar to take oath as Maha Dy CM shortly

'Nobody's Putting Pressure On Sunetra Pawar'
'Nobody's Putting Pressure On Sunetra Pawar'

'I don't know if she is doing it willingly or not, but she is respecting the sentiments of the party.'

6 Facts About The Budget You Didn't Know
6 Facts About The Budget You Didn't Know

With the Union Budget 2026, India's 74th, fast approaching, all eyes are once again on New Delhi's North Block as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is preparing to table it on February 1, 2026, marking her ninth Budget presentation in...

Bowed our head, lost self-respect: Pak PM on loans
Bowed our head, lost self-respect: Pak PM on loans

Seeking foreign loan had forced Pakistan to 'bow' its head and make compromises at the 'cost of self-respect', Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said in a candid admission about the humiliation involved in approaching 'friendly...

Epstein files: Bill Gates sought pills to treat STD
Epstein files: Bill Gates sought pills to treat STD

Epstein claimed this was due to the consequences of 'sex with Russian girls'.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO