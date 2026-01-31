Sunetra Pawar arrives in Mumbai ahead of swearing-in

08:28

Rajya Sabha member Sunetra Pawar (middle)/ANI Video Grab





She reached Devgiri, the official residence of her late husband in south Mumbai, in the wee hours, accompanied by son Parth.





The 62-year-old leader, who is not a member of either house of the Maharashtra legislature, will be elected as leader of the legislature wing of the Nationalist Congress Party at a meeting in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, and is all set to take oath as Maharashtra's first woman deputy CM.





The talk of imminent merger of NCP and the faction headed by party founder Sharad Pawar was gaining ground following Ajit Pawar's death in an air crash on Wednesday, but sources in NCP (SP) and Sharad Pawar's family said they were not privy to her decision to join the BJP-led Mahayuti government.





"The NCP (SP) leadership and Sharad Pawar's family members were completely in the dark about her plans," a source said.





Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP, which heads the ruling alliance Mahayuti, would support any decision taken by the family and party of late Ajit Pawar. -- PTI

