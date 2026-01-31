HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sunetra Pawar arrives in Mumbai ahead of swearing-in

Sat, 31 January 2026
Share:
08:28
Rajya Sabha member Sunetra Pawar (middle)/ANI Video Grab
Rajya Sabha member Sunetra Pawar (middle)/ANI Video Grab
Rajya Sabha member Sunetra Pawar, who is all set to be sworn in as Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister replacing her deceased husband and NCP chief Ajit Pawar in the state cabinet, reached Mumbai on Saturday. 

She reached Devgiri, the official residence of her late husband in south Mumbai, in the wee hours, accompanied by son Parth. 

The 62-year-old leader, who is not a member of either house of the Maharashtra legislature, will be elected as leader of the legislature wing of the Nationalist Congress Party at a meeting in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, and is all set to take oath as Maharashtra's first woman deputy CM. 

The talk of imminent merger of NCP and the faction headed by party founder Sharad Pawar was gaining ground following Ajit Pawar's death in an air crash on Wednesday, but sources in NCP (SP) and Sharad Pawar's family said they were not privy to her decision to join the BJP-led Mahayuti government. 

"The NCP (SP) leadership and Sharad Pawar's family members were completely in the dark about her plans," a source said. 

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP, which heads the ruling alliance Mahayuti, would support any decision taken by the family and party of late Ajit Pawar. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sunetra Pawar arrives in Mumbai ahead of swearing-in
LIVE! Sunetra Pawar arrives in Mumbai ahead of swearing-in

Sunetra Pawar set to take oath as Maha deputy CM today
Sunetra Pawar set to take oath as Maha deputy CM today

The legislature wing of the Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra will hold a meeting in Mumbai on January 31, where Deputy Chief Minister late Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra is set to be named as its leader, state minister Chhagan...

Can This Budget Deliver Strategic Growth and Jobs?
Can This Budget Deliver Strategic Growth and Jobs?

India is growing fast, but to keep growing strong, the government must make more things at home, create jobs, and spend money wisely, suggests Rajiv Memani, regional managing partner, Africa-India Region, EY.

'Rahul Gandhi Is Deliberately Destroying The Congress'
'Rahul Gandhi Is Deliberately Destroying The Congress'

'Both Rahul and Modi are the same in the way they run their parties. Modi too wants faceless people and so does Rahul Gandhi.'

Amitav Ghosh On God, Food, Life After Death
Amitav Ghosh On God, Food, Life After Death

'The pandemic has led to an immense disruption in the world's political, financial, military and geopolitical situation. The pandemic was a warning.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO