HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sonam Wangchuk taken to AIIMS Jodhpur after stomach pain

Sat, 31 January 2026
Share:
15:43
image
Activist and scientist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been lodged in the Jodhpur Central Jail since September 27, 2025, was taken to AIIMS Jodhpur for medical examination early Saturday morning, officials said.

He spent approximately an hour and a half in the hospital's gastroenterology department before being escorted back to prison.

According to AIIMS sources, Wangchuk has been having stomach-related issues and visited the hospital on Friday as well for tests.

The Supreme Court, which is currently hearing a petition filed by his wife, has requested Wangchuk's medical report by February 2.

Following the Supreme Court's orders, police transported Wangchuk from Jodhpur Central Jail to the emergency department of AIIMS Hospital on Saturday morning, a police official said.

Wangchuk has been voicing concerns about his declining health in jail for some time now.

Recognising his worsening condition, the Supreme Court ordered the Jodhpur jail administration on Thursday to arrange for him to be examined by a specialist.

During the Thursday hearing, a bench comprising Justice Arvind Kumar and Justice P B Varale directed jail authorities to ensure that Wangchuk receives an examination by a specialist doctor (a gastroenterologist) at a government hospital.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General for the Rajasthan government, K M Nataraj, reported that jail doctors had examined Wangchuk 21 times over the past four months, with the most recent check-up occurring on January 26.

Objecting to this submission, Wangchuk's counsel Kapil Sibal claimed that he was suffering from persistent stomach pain due to the water quality in jail. 

Accepting Sibal's argument, the court said that medical treatment with a specialist must be provided in accordance with the patient's needs.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Sunetra Pawar elected NCP leader, to take oath at 5 pm
Sunetra Pawar elected NCP leader, to take oath at 5 pm

Sunetra Pawar, wife of the late Ajit Pawar, has been unanimously elected as the leader of the NCP legislature party in Maharashtra and is set to become the state's first woman Deputy Chief Minister.

LIVE! Wangchuk taken to AIIMS Jodhpur after stomach pain
LIVE! Wangchuk taken to AIIMS Jodhpur after stomach pain

'Nobody's Putting Pressure On Sunetra Pawar'
'Nobody's Putting Pressure On Sunetra Pawar'

'I don't know if she is doing it willingly or not, but she is respecting the sentiments of the party.'

'I've no idea': Sharad Pawar on Sunetra's swearing-in
'I've no idea': Sharad Pawar on Sunetra's swearing-in

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar claims he is unaware of reports that his daughter-in-law, Sunetra Pawar, will be sworn in as the Maharashtra deputy chief minister, stating he learned about it through media reports.

Big blow for Australia as Cummins out of T20 World Cup
Big blow for Australia as Cummins out of T20 World Cup

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a back injury, with left-armer Ben Dwarshuis named as his replacement.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO