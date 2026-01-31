No idea on Sunetra Pawar's swearing-in: Sharad Pawar

09:41

NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar





Addressing a press conference in Baramati, Pawar said that he had found out about the swearing-in through media reports.





"We don't know about the swearing-in. We got to know about it through the news. I have no idea about the swearing-in," he said, when asked if anyone from the Pawar family would be attending the ceremony.





He said the NCP must have made the decision.





"Some people like Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare took the initiative. These people might have decided something," he said.





The veteran leader further claimed that it was his late nephew Ajit Pawar's wish to unite both factions, and that they were optimistic about it. -- PTI

