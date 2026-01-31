HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
No idea on Sunetra Pawar's swearing-in: Sharad Pawar

Sat, 31 January 2026
09:41
NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar
Amid reports that Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar, will be sworn in as the Maharashtra deputy chief minister, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday distanced himself from the development, claiming he had no idea about it. 

Addressing a press conference in Baramati, Pawar said that he had found out about the swearing-in through media reports. 

"We don't know about the swearing-in. We got to know about it through the news. I have no idea about the swearing-in," he said, when asked if anyone from the Pawar family would be attending the ceremony. 

He said the NCP must have made the decision. 

"Some people like Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare took the initiative. These people might have decided something," he said. 

The veteran leader further claimed that it was his late nephew Ajit Pawar's wish to unite both factions, and that they were optimistic about it. -- PTI

