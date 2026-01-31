HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Forces re-establish contact with terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar, search underway

Sat, 31 January 2026
Security forces re-established contact with terrorists holed up in Dolgam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar early Saturday, officials said.

The Army said intelligence inputs from all sources were coordinated to plan and execute the operation on the ground.

"During the ongoing joint Operation Trashi-I, contact with terrorists was re-established in the early hours of January 31 in the general area of Dolgam by troops of the White Knight Corps, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF," the White Knight Corps said on X.

A cordon has been established and operations are in progress, it said.

This is the fourth time in the past fortnight that contact has been established with the terrorists in the area.

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma visited Kishtwar to review the counter-terrorism grid as the ongoing anti-terror operation to neutralise a group of three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists holed up in the district continues. -- PTI

