Follow Rediff on:      
BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy in row over comments against IPS officer

Sat, 31 January 2026
08:34
BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy/ANI Photo
Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy on Friday found himself in a row with the Telangana IPS Officers' Association demanding an apology from him for his "baseless and vicious" allegations against Karimnagar commissioner of police Gaush Alam by naming his religion. 

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the "anti-Muslim hate speech" by the MLA. 

Facing flak, Kaushik Reddy tendered an apology for his comments, saying they were not intentional. 

Kaushik Reddy, MLA from Huzurabad in Karimnagar district, was stopped by police on Thursday when he was proceeding to 'Sammakka Jatara' (a religious festival) at Veenavanka in the district, along with party workers, following information that law and order is likely to be disturbed. 

The police sought to take him into preventive custody. 

He, however, held a road blockade, causing obstruction to people, police said. 

When the police tried to take him into preventive custody, he made comments against the commissioner of police and another police official. 

Condemning Kaushik Reddy's allegations, the IPS Officers' Association said that it is deeply disturbed by the cheap insinuations made regarding the serving officer's religion. -- PTI

