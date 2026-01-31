HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Border 2 earns Rs 257.50 crore at box office

Sat, 31 January 2026
Border 2, headlined by Sunny Deol, continues its steady run in theatres and has already crossed the mark of Rs 250 crore at the domestic box office in just eight days from its release.

Released on January 23, the film is directed by  Anurag Singh and is a sequel to the 1997 film Border

It features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty alongside Deol, who also featured in the first film.

The film opened up with Rs 32.10 crore nett and went on to earn Rs 129.89 crore nett at the domestic box office during its first weekend. It collected Rs 244.97 crore nett during its first week. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 257.50 nett at the domestic box office, according to a press statement.   

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. 

The film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.

While the 1997 film was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict.   -- PTI

