Bihar govt recommends CBI probe into death of NEET aspirant in Patna

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Bihar police is investigating the case.





The deceased, hailing from Jehanabad, was found unconscious in her hostel room in Patna's Chitragupt Nagar earlier this month.





She died at a private hospital on January 11 after remaining in a coma for several days.





Her family had alleged that she was sexually assaulted, accusing authorities of attempting a cover-up.





"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Jee has urged the government of India to hand over the investigation of the NEET student's murder case in Patna (Case No- 14/26) to the CBI. The incident must be thoroughly uncovered in a transparent and just manner," Choudhary said in a post on X.





The deputy CM also holds the home portfolio.





The parents of the NEET aspirant in Bihar on Saturday alleged that the state police was trying to hush up the matter by denying sexual assault and claiming that it was a case of suicide. -- PTI

