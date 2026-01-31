Apple To 'Soon' Open Second Mumbai Store

08:51





Speaking during the company's earnings call for the first quarter of December quarter, Apple CEO Tim Cook said: "In retail, we continue to bring a magical experience to our customers all around the world, and we were thrilled to have our best-ever results in retail during the quarter. We were excited to open our fifth store in India in December, and have plans to open another store in Mumbai soon."





The allotted space spans a carpet area of about 12,616 square feet (sq ft) and is situated on the ground floor of the mall.





In June last year, Apple leased retail space in Oberoi Sky City Mall, Borivali -- a Mumbai suburb -- for an annual rent of Rs 2.08 crore (Rs 17.35 lakh per month), according to the lease-related documents provided by Propstack, a real estate data analytics firm.





The company has five stores in India, located across New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and Noida.





The latest store was opened in Noida in December 2025. Prior to this, Apple opened up its Bengaluru and Pune stores.





In Bengaluru's Hebbal area, the company leased 8,000 sq ft of space for 10 years at an annual rent of Rs 2.09 crore.





Apple's retail stores are part of its broader strategy in India, where it began manufacturing iPhones in 2017 and has since begun making the latest models domestically.





The development is amid Apple shifting iPhone manufacturing from China to India to not only tap into India's growing smartphone market but also to export from the country to the US, amid tariff changes by the US government and despite pressures to manufacture in its home country.





-- Prachi Pisal, Business Standard

Apple will open its second store in Mumbai and its sixth in India in the coming months, as the American technology giant aims to expand its footprint in the country.