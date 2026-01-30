Sunetra Pawar, who is not a member of either house of the Maharashtra legislature, will be elected as leader of the legislature wing of the Nationalist Congress Party at a meeting in Mumbai on Saturday, after which she is likely to take...
The legislature wing of the Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra will hold a meeting in Mumbai on January 31, where Deputy Chief Minister late Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra is set to be named as its leader, state minister Chhagan...
India is growing fast, but to keep growing strong, the government must make more things at home, create jobs, and spend money wisely, suggests Rajiv Memani, regional managing partner, Africa-India Region, EY.
C J Roy, founder and chairman of real estate firm Confident Group, died by suicide in Bengaluru. The incident occurred amidst ongoing Income Tax searches at his premises. Family alleges pressure from a central agency may have contributed...
NEWS
BUSINESS
MOVIES
CRICKET
SPORTS
GET AHEAD
REDIFF MONEY
REDIFF-TV
REDIFF ASTRO