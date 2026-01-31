HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ajit Pawar's son reaches Sharad Pawar's residence

Sat, 31 January 2026
Parth Pawar, son of the late Ajit Pawar, arrived at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar in Baramati.

The meeting comes after Sharad Pawar refuted speculation about a merger of the two NCP factions following his nephew's demise.

Earlier, party leaders gathered at Sharad Pawar's residence in Baramati to chalk out the party's strategy.

When asked whether he would consider joining the National Democratic Alliance if both factions of the NCP merge, Sharad Pawar told reporters, "This is all going on your side (media), there is nothing like that here."

A crucial meeting was held on January 17, 2026, between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, reportedly the final discussion on the merger.

The factions had been working towards reunification, with Ajit Pawar planning to announce the merger on February 12, but his sudden death has put the process on hold.

The merger talks involved seven meetings between senior leaders, including Jayant Patil and Supriya Sule, with a roadmap prepared for the unified party.

Ajit Pawar's close aide, Kiran Gujar, revealed that Ajit was keen to merge the factions, having told him the process was complete just days before his death. -- ANI

