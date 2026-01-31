HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
50-year-old woman shot dead during clash in UP village

Sat, 31 January 2026
A 50-year-old woman was shot dead late Friday during a clash between two groups in a village in the Babrala area of Sambhal, the police said.

Superintendent of police Krishna Kumar told PTI that the police received information around 10 pm about stone-pelting following a dispute between two groups in Pehlawada village.

During the violence, Premvati, a ration dealer, sustained a gunshot injury from a country-made firearm and died on the spot. 

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

A forensic team inspected the crime scene and recovered two empty cartridges and a live cartridge. The injured were sent for a medical examination, he said.

Teams of the Special Operations Group (SOG), the surveillance unit and the local police station have been formed to crack the case, and the accused will be arrested soon, the officer said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed an old rivalry between the two groups, the police said.

Premvati was the mother-in-law of the village head, Meera Devi. -- PTI

