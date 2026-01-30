HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Will support NCP decision on dy CM post: Fadnavis

Fri, 30 January 2026
Share:
22:09
image
With Nationalist Congress Party sources claiming that Sunetra Pawar was likely to be sworn in as Deputy CM, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the Bharatiya Janata Party would support any decision taken by the family and party of late Ajit Pawar.

"The NCP will take whatever decision it has to take for the post of deputy chief minister, and the government and BJP will support the decision," he said, speaking to reporters after meeting Union minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur. 

"I can only tell you that we are standing behind the family of Ajit Dada and NCP," he added.

As per NCP sources, Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar, a Rajya Sabha MP, will likely take oath as deputy CM on Saturday following his death in an air crash on January 28.

When asked if there had been any proposal from the NCP, Fadnavis said its leaders had a discussion with him twice about their options. As to who will present the budget (as Ajit Pawar held the finance portfolio), Fadnavis said Pawar had done a lot of preparation for the budget.

"I will personally look into it and complete the processes involved, and eventually we will decide what to do," he added.

He had a discussion with Gadkari about the results of Nagpur municipal corporation elections -- where the BJP has won a clear majority -- and the mayor's post, Fadnavis said, adding that party functionaries and local MLAs will together take the final decision.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi speaks to Venezuela's acting president
LIVE! Modi speaks to Venezuela's acting president

Sunetra Pawar set to take oath as Maha dy CM tomorrow
Sunetra Pawar set to take oath as Maha dy CM tomorrow

The legislature wing of the Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra will hold a meeting in Mumbai on January 31, where Deputy Chief Minister late Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra is set to be named as its leader, state minister Chhagan...

Sensitise boys to end menstrual stigma in schools: SC
Sensitise boys to end menstrual stigma in schools: SC

The Supreme Court of India has emphasized the need to sensitize male teachers and students about menstruation to eliminate stigma and ensure the effective use of menstrual hygiene facilities in schools.

'Security alert' issued for Americans in Bangladesh
'Security alert' issued for Americans in Bangladesh

The United States on Friday issued a 'security alert' for its citizens in Bangladesh, asking them to remain vigilant and avoid crowds as political violence or extremist attacks may occur, potentially targeting rallies, polling stations,...

Amitav Ghosh On God, Food, Life After Death
Amitav Ghosh On God, Food, Life After Death

'The pandemic has led to an immense disruption in the world's political, financial, military and geopolitical situation. The pandemic was a warning.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO