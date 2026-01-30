HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

UP To Set Up 65 AI Labs

Fri, 30 January 2026
Share:
13:37
image
The Uttar Pradesh government is setting up a network of 65 data and AI labs across the state, pitching the state as a future leader in the AI ecosystem.

While two of these labs are operational in Lucknow and Gorakhpur districts, another unit has been established in Pilibhit with private partnership.

The government has already approved 49 data and AI labs even as the process to identify locations for the remaining 13 labs is likely to begin soon.

Such labs develop, research and experiment with AI, functioning as innovation hubs to build intelligent systems using machine learning and data science. The state is also employing AI in sectors including healthcare, policing, agriculture, and education.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced earlier that the state's AI Mission will have an outlay of Rs 2,000 crore over the next three years.

The India AI Mission under the central government and the UP Development Systems Corporation Limited (UPDESCO) also signed a memorandum of understanding to fortify the AI ecosystem.

"We are leveraging AI to promote skill development, encourage innovation and create new employment opportunities," said Anurag Yadav, UP Principal Secretary, IT and Electronics Department. Kavita Bhatia, Chief Operating Officer at IndiaAI, said the state can be established as a global AI powerhouse through the startup ecosystem.

Neha Jain, Managing Director, UPDESCO, said the labs will be equipped with modern infrastructure and advanced technical resources.

-- Virendra Singh Rawat, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha CID begins probe into Ajit Pawar's plane crash
LIVE! Maha CID begins probe into Ajit Pawar's plane crash

My stand not pro-BJP, but...: Tharoor after meeting Rahul
My stand not pro-BJP, but...: Tharoor after meeting Rahul

Tharoor, on Thursday, met party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi for redressal of his grievances, after which he said "all is good" and "we are all on the same page".

Rs 18k for 400-mtr drive: Cabbie takes tourist 'for a ride'
Rs 18k for 400-mtr drive: Cabbie takes tourist 'for a ride'

The driver allegedly took the tourist on a longer route before dropping her at the hotel

US to return 3 ancient sculptures taken from Indian temples
US to return 3 ancient sculptures taken from Indian temples

The Smithsonian will return three ancient bronze sculptures to India after evidence showed they were illegally removed from Tamil Nadu temples in the 1950s

When The God Of War Rolled Down Delhi
When The God Of War Rolled Down Delhi

The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System is one of the Indian Army's deadliest guns with the longest firing range.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO